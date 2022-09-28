NC DHHS Flu
Double homicide confirmed at Fort Mill, S.C. home

Detectives say the two found dead were related.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a double homicide reported Tuesday night.

A 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. in a home off Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill, S.C.

Detectives say the two were related.

No suspects are in custody, and deputies say no motive has been determined. They do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321, crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com or by using the P3 Tips app on a mobile phone.

