Crime Stoppers: Detectives still looking to identify people involved in several crimes over the summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hoping to identify people involved in multiple crimes that took place over the summer months.

Police are still working to identify a man who robbed the Skill Games arcade off Valleydale Road in north Charlotte. Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the man disguised himself as an Amazon delivery driver to gain entry to the business.

“That may have been somewhat of the ploy to pose as a delivery driver person to gain access,” explained Smith in a previous interview.

Smith said the man also appeared to be wearing fake dreadlocks.

Detectives are also working to identify a group of people who attempted to break into the Gun Outlet in north Charlotte. Surveillance footage shows one individual throw a rock at the front glass of the business. Luckily, no one was hurt and the group was unable to get into the business.

Police are also trying to identify a woman who robbed a Dollar General in the Starmount Shopping Center shopping plaza off South Blvd. It happened in July. According to investigators, the woman pointed a gun at store employees, grabbed cash and even fired a gunshot into a refrigerator before leaving the business.

“It could have been a different type of situation. It could have been a deadly situation. We wanna get her before she’s able to commit another crime like this,” said Smith in a previous interview.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

