Charlotte Motor Speedway opens campground to storm evacuees

Accommodations will be available as long as possible.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its Rock City Campground beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian.

Accommodations will be available as long as possible with severe weather in the forecast for southeastern states. Evacuees will also have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property.

More: Be prepared Friday, Hurricane Ian’s weekend impact expected to begin

Evacuees need to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027), which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway, starting as early as Wednesday at 9 a.m.

After-hour arrivals should park at Rock City Campground and check in the following morning at the camping office.

