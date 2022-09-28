Charlotte Douglas Airport upper-level roadway closed 2 weeks for canopy construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s upper-level roadway will be temporarily closed from 10 p.m. on Tuesday through 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The closure is for the construction of the roadway canopy for the Terminal Lobby Expansion (TLE) to begin.

Charlotte Douglas asks for people to allow extra time for drop off and pick up and be prepared for busy roadways.

Also Read: Hurricane Ian starting to impact air travel

Fencing and signage will direct passengers to the lower level for arrivals and departures. The airport also will have additional employees on the curbside to assist customers for the first week.

The two-year project of the 160,000 square-foot canopy will consist of removing the current blue canopy system and replacing it with the permanent canopy system over the Departures/Ticketing roadway.

Meanwhile, steel erection continues on the Terminal Lobby Expansion’s east side. Completion of this phase is scheduled for the end of 2023. Renovations of the existing Departures/Ticketing and Arrivals/Baggage Claim areas began last month.

Terminal Lobby Experience (CLT Douglas Airport)

During this two-week period, the following changes will occur:

All vehicle traffic will be directed to the lower level (Arrivals/Baggage Claim) for drop off and pick up.

All airline curbside ticket counters/check-in will be unavailable. Passengers will need to check-in at the airlines’ ticket counters in the lobby.

Door 2 and the Center Door on the upper level (Departures/Ticketing) will remain open for an emergency exit only.Door 5 on Departures/Ticketing will remain open for an emergency exit and access to the Departures/Ticketing smoking area. The smoking area will relocate to the east end of Departures/Ticketing.

Daily North Lot will become a temporary Cell Phone Lot to help alleviate traffic congestion. The current Cell Phone Lot will close.

Express Deck shuttle bus will pick up and drop off on the Arrivals/Baggage Claim level, in the bus lane Zone 2.

Curbside Valet check-in has been relocated to the first level of the Hourly Deck. There are signs directing customers to the new location. A temporary check-in counter is located inside the west subterranean walkway to assist with check-in/checkout operations.

Special Assistance Zones will be identified in Zone 2 of the public vehicle lanes and include an attendant, additional seating and special assistance signage.

The full lobby expansion will wrap up in 2025 with new, modern ticket counters, eight original artworks, charging stations, three large security checkpoints and five pre-security concession spaces.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.