Breast cancer fighter shares unique story of bravery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sarah Cope knows a thing or two about TLC.

“You like getting your nails done,” Sarah’s sister Caroline Cope said.

Sarah takes care of herself body, and mind.

“She is an avid reader,” Holy Angels medical director Beth Bumgarner said.

But sometimes taking care of yourself means making hard decisions

“She’s tired. She’s ready to be comfortable and to be happy again,” Caroline said.

Caroline said Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago. A double mastectomy and full hysterectomy later they thought she was cancer free. But later it was found in her bones and in her neck.

“She has a lot of pain. Cancer in the bone is very uncomfortable,” Caroline said.

Sarah remembers how hard her first rounds of chemo were. This cancer is much more aggressive. Even though Sarah doesn’t verbally communicate like some she was able to let her team know, she was putting herself first and was done with treatment.

“I don’t make the choices for her. Even though I am her guardian I let her make those choices for herself,” Caroline said.

Holy Angels medical director Beth Bumgarner said Sarah’s attitude, fight, and determination was a source of strength for her during her own battle with breast cancer.

“She is just fierce. She is a warrior and an inspiration to me she is an inspiration to so many people here at holy angles,” Beth said.

Sarah’s team and her family say this latest decision is proof of her ability to advocate for herself, and take care of herself to the end.

“She knows that in the end she is going to heaven and she is going to be happy and she is going to be with family...right? Is that what makes you happy? Yeah? And that’s what matters right? That you are happy and that you are comfortable in your own home. Right?” Caroline said.

