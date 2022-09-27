NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘We have our money back’: Carvana issues refund after being unable to provide car title

Carvana says it refunded a car buyer after it failed to provide the vehicle's title. (Source: WOWT)
By Mike McKnight and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska family says an online car dealer has refunded them after dealing with paperwork problems since purchasing their new car last spring.

The Wettstein family said they purchased a $41,000 used Chevrolet Tahoe in mid-April from Carvana. However, the car company could not provide a title in the five months since their purchase.

This week, WOWT said Carvana ended up refunding the family and picking up the vehicle from their house due to the paperwork issues.

Carvana provided a refund along with returning the money put towards the vehicle.

“They are canceling the loan and refunding all the payments we’ve made to date,” Colt Wettstein said.

According to Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones, a dealership must have the title in hand before selling a vehicle so the buyer can register it within 30 days.

“Get a Carfax report if possible, and ensure that the online car dealership has a title and registration from a previous owner before you buy the vehicle,” Jones said. “Don’t assume they are completing the paperwork; stay on them.”

A Carvana spokesperson said the company worked closely with the family to resolve the issue.

“We are settled. We have our money back, and we’re getting a new car and continuing with our lives on the road,” Wettstein said.

The Wettsteins have three kids, and the family crammed into a Jeep borrowed from a relative for most of the summer. But with the Carvana refund, they’ve purchased a Suburban from another dealer.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian as of Monday
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Pink Energu's office in Mooresville had the doors locked and a sign asking employees to enter...
Pink Energy closes, WBTV answers what customers should do next
Passengers wait in TSA line at CLT Airport
Hurricane Ian starting to impact air travel

Latest News

Preparing flood zones as Hurricane Ian approaches
Preparing flood zones as Hurricane Ian approaches
Charlotte EpiCentre announces name change and new plans
Charlotte EpiCentre announces name change and new plans
Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week
Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week
Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
Little Sugar Creek Flood Zone in Midtown Charlotte
Mecklenburg County preparing for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian