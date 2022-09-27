NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

WATCH: Gov. McMaster, SC Emergency Management Division to brief public on Ian’s impact

SC Governor Henry McMaster
SC Governor Henry McMaster
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division will brief the public on Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on the state.

Hurricane Ian was upgraded to a Category 3 Tuesday morning before making landfall in Cuba. The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 by the time it reaches Florida.

Keep up with Hurricane Ian by clicking here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian as of Monday
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Pink Energu's office in Mooresville had the doors locked and a sign asking employees to enter...
Pink Energy closes, WBTV answers what customers should do next
Passengers wait in TSA line at CLT Airport
Hurricane Ian starting to impact air travel

Latest News

App State electric vehicles
App State Police Department to transition to all electric vehicles
WBTV
Concerns looming in High Country is Hurricane Ian approaches
Check out Gravity Check Juggling at this year's Carolina Renaissance Festival!
Gravity Check Juggling
Pink Energy's office in Mooresville had the doors locked and a sign asking employees to enter...
Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit against Pink Energy/Power Home Solar, wants company to reimburse damaged customers