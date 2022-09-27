Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.

Investigators said the threat included the words “shoot up” in the message while referring to the school as “nwhs.”

An investigation revealed the threat was made by a person in Harris County, Texas, according to the RHPD. Detectives reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Authorities in Texas continued the investigation and identified the suspect as 20-year-old Chris Morales, according to Rock Hill Police.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office made charges against Morales for terroristic threat and took him into custody Monday night, a news release stated.

