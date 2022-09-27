Several Lincoln County schools on 2-hour delay due to water main break

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – School district officials are dealing with a water main break that’s causing a delay for schools in the western part of Lincoln County.

According to district officials, Western Lincoln High and Middle schools, along with Northbrook Elementary, Union Elementary, Childers Elementary and Love Elementary schools are all on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning.

District leaders said breakfast will not be served.

Check back for updates as they come in.

