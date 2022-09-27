NC DHHS Flu
Several Lincoln County schools on 2-hour delay due to water main break

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – School district officials are dealing with a water main break that’s causing a delay for schools in the western part of Lincoln County.

According to district officials, Western Lincoln High and Middle schools, along with Northbrook Elementary, Union Elementary, Childers Elementary and Love Elementary schools are all on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning.

District leaders said breakfast will not be served.

Check back for updates as they come in.

