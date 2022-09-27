School on 2-hour delay due to large water main break in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A section of Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte is still shut down Wednesday because of a water main break.

Crews are at the scene on Beatties Ford Road near Russell Avenue and traffic delays are expected throughout the area with both directions of the road closed.

The water main break took place sometime before 5 p.m. Tuesday

Charlotte Water says water service was off for an estimated 50 customers in the immediate area. Officials said water was restored at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and crews are rebuilding the road with new soil and layers of asphalt.

The road will be closed through Wednesday afternoon to allow time to rebuild the road. Drivers will follow a new detour onto LaSalle Street to Statesville Avenue to Oaklawn Avenue (or vice versa) through Wednesday morning.

Northwest School of the Arts will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday due to the work. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, transportation will still be provided with all stops timed two hours later and the school will dismiss as normal.

The school released the following statement to families on Tuesday:

“This is an important message regarding dismissals today. A water main break at our school is impacting normal dismissal procedures today. Due to the excessive water we are experiencing delays and appreciate your patience as we work to ensure the safe dismissal of our students. Transportation safety personnel are on site to ensure all students make it safely to their buses or cars. We greatly appreciate your understanding.”

