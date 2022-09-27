Resolution approved to name I-85 bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council approved a resolution in support of the North Carolina Department of Transportation naming a bridge to honor fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin.

Goodwin was at the scene of a crash last December when authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer struck Goodwin, killing her.

City council passed a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to rename the bridge at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Interstate 85 the Officer Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge.

It’s one of the steps needed in the process.

Dozens of fellow CMPD officers were at the meeting and stood in support of the resolution.

In a tweet, CMPD said, “we could not be more happy for Officer Goodwin’s family to be honored in this way.”

Goodwin had recently returned from maternity leave days before she was helping direct traffic at the scene of a crash on I-85 on Dec. 22, 2021.

According to law enforcement, the driver of a tractor-trailer struck Goodwin and three other officers.

Goodwin, a mother of three who was married to a Charlotte firefighter, died the next day.

The driver faces several charges in connection with the crash.

Goodwin was a six-year veteran of the department and the first female CMPD officer killed in the line of duty.

