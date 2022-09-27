NC DHHS Flu
Pink Cupcake Walk, Taste of Charlotte postponed due to expected impacts from Hurricane Ian

The walk is a partnership between the festival, WBTV and Go Jen Go!
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in event history, the Taste of Charlotte and the Pink Cupcake Walk are being rescheduled due to expected inclement weather this weekend from Hurricane Ian.

According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and the Pink Cupcake Walk will take place on Oct. 8, all at Truist Field.

The walk is a partnership between the festival, WBTV and Go Jen Go!, which raises money for people battling breast cancer. Walk four laps around the field and get four mini cupcakes from local bakeries.

The Pink Cupcake Walk starts at 10 a.m. before Taste of Charlotte begins.

For more information about Taste of Charlotte, click here.

