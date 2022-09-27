One killed, one injured in crash on I-485 near John St. in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly crash in Matthews has a portion of Interstate 485 shut down early Tuesday morning.

A WBTV crew on scene was told one person died. Medic confirmed a second person was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-485 outer near John Street and involved two cars.

One car was on its side up against the Jersey barrier. State police are handling this investigation.

Investigators are reconstructing the crash, so the outer loop is closed in that area between John Street and Providence Road.

