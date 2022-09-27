Officials responding to large water main break in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews are responding to a large water main break in west Charlotte, officials say.

Crews are at the scene on Beatties Ford Road near Russell Avenue and traffic delays are expected throughout the area.

The water main break took place sometime before 5 p.m. and roads in both directions are expected to be closed until 9 p.m.

Crews are responding to a water main break on Beatties Ford Road near Northwest School of the Arts. @lileana_pearson is live at 5:52 with the latest @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Q9COviQiFS — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) September 27, 2022

Officials say to use North Hoskins Road as an alternate.

More details will be provided when available. WBTV’s Sky3 is headed to the scene.

#CLTtraffic CLTWater crews are responding to a water main break on Beatties Ford Road (1400 lock near Russell Avenue). Expect traffic delays through the area. Use North Hoskins Road as an alternate. We will post an update. pic.twitter.com/Txdc6ndpBJ — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) September 27, 2022

