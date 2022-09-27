Officials responding to large water main break in west Charlotte
Officials say to use North Hoskins Road as an alternate.
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews are responding to a large water main break in west Charlotte, officials say.
Crews are at the scene on Beatties Ford Road near Russell Avenue and traffic delays are expected throughout the area.
The water main break took place sometime before 5 p.m. and roads in both directions are expected to be closed until 9 p.m.
Officials say to use North Hoskins Road as an alternate.
More details will be provided when available. WBTV’s Sky3 is headed to the scene.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.