NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Officials responding to large water main break in west Charlotte

Officials say to use North Hoskins Road as an alternate.
Crews are at the scene on Beatties Ford Road near Russell Avenue and traffic delays are expected throughout the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water crews are responding to a large water main break in west Charlotte, officials say.

Crews are at the scene on Beatties Ford Road near Russell Avenue and traffic delays are expected throughout the area.

The water main break took place sometime before 5 p.m. and roads in both directions are expected to be closed until 9 p.m.

Officials say to use North Hoskins Road as an alternate.

More details will be provided when available. WBTV’s Sky3 is headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian as of Monday
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Pink Energu's office in Mooresville had the doors locked and a sign asking employees to enter...
Pink Energy closes, WBTV answers what customers should do next
Passengers wait in TSA line at CLT Airport
Hurricane Ian starting to impact air travel

Latest News

As of 5pm Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a category three hurricane with winds of 120 mph, and a...
Be prepared Friday, Hurricane Ian’s weekend impact expected to begin
Hidden Valley added five tutoring programs this school year to support 250 students.
CMS launches out-of-school tutoring program for 42 low-performing schools
Tracking Ian: 5 answers to questions about this hurricane's potential impact
App State electric vehicles
App State Police Department to transition to all electric vehicles