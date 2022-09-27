Lincolnton woman reported missing

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives asking for the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing

Kristen Regina Keener, 29, of Lincolnton, reportedly last spoke to family on Sept. 5. She was believed to have been in Waynesville.

Keener is described as a white female with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.