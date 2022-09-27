‘Ghosts’ returns for season two this Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It was the No. 1 new comedy last season.

Now, “Ghosts” is back with season two, which premieres at 8:30 p.m. Thursday right here on WBTV.

One question this season is will Jay be able to see and talk to the ghosts like his wife Sam?

Well why don’t we just ask them?

Jay and Sam, aka the livings, joined us to talk season two!

You may also like: Giveaway! You could win tickets to “Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.