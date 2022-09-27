NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Ghosts’ returns for season two this Thursday

One question this season is will Jay be able to see and talk to the ghosts like his wife Sam?
One question this season is will Jay be able to see and talk to the ghosts like his wife Sam?
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It was the No. 1 new comedy last season.

Now, “Ghosts” is back with season two, which premieres at 8:30 p.m. Thursday right here on WBTV.

One question this season is will Jay be able to see and talk to the ghosts like his wife Sam?

Well why don’t we just ask them?

Jay and Sam, aka the livings, joined us to talk season two!

You may also like: Giveaway! You could win tickets to “Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian as of Monday
Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.