First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, flash flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ian possible Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An unsettled weekend ahead as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring local impacts starting Friday.

Through Thursday: Dry, mild and pleasant

First Alert Friday: Local impacts from Hurricane Ian begin

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Heavy rains and gusty winds; flash flooding possible

Today will feature pleasant, fall-like weather with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s. The next few days through Thursday will hold dry weather and a cooling trend. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. While Thursday will be mostly dry, clouds and winds will increase ahead of the rain from Hurricane Ian. Showers can move in as early as Thursday night.

Hurricane Ian remains a major hurricane moving away from Cuba and towards SW Florida. As Ian moves into Florida over the next few days, the outer rain bands will begin to have big impacts in our area Friday with ongoing showers and storms into Sunday.

Strong winds and heavy rain are the potential local threats as the remnants of Hurricane Ian impact the Charlotte area this weekend. (Source: WBTV)

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday, as it appears to hold the most unsettled weather with rounds of heavy rain and wind gusts upwards of 35 mph. Flash flooding along with downed trees/power lines are the primary concerns as of now. Temperatures will reflect the weather with much cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Charlotte area. (Source: WBTV)

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

