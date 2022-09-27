Charlotte is one step closer to a new transportation center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city is a step closer to creating a new transportation center.

The Charlotte City Council heard an update from the Charlotte Area Transit System Monday night.

CATS said the likely expensive and lengthy project would replace the current transportation center in Uptown and include a new practice facility for the Hornets, along with retail, offices and other additions meant to build up the city.

Design decisions have not been made as to whether the new center will be street-level, above ground, or underground.

Related: Charlotte City Council approves $275 million Spectrum Center renovations

“[The street level] would essentially be rebuilding what you see today at the Transit Center,” explained CATS CEO John Lewis.

“We have a terrace level which would put the new center at the same level where the blue line is...and then we have the concourse which would be below grade.”

The city council also brought up questions about if the structure should stay in Uptown or be moved to a different area.

“We have a lot of residents that are outside and utilize our public transportation that are not coming into Uptown,” said city councilmember LaWana Mayfield.

These decisions, along with the project’s overall cost, are not finalized. CATS said they first want to hear from the public before moving forward. They presented these opportunities below.

October 4‐6: CTC Pop Ups

October 11‐12: Virtual Public Meetings

October 13: Transit Services Advisory Committee

October 13: CMGC Public Meeting

October 18‐20: CTC Pop Ups

CATS expects the new transportation center to take shape sometime between 2025 and 2028.

The city council will then revisit this conversation on November 14th.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.