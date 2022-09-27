NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Butter prices way up amid reported shortage

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and...
Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.(Source: MGN Photo)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season.

Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard.

The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice as much as the overall increase in U.S. grocery prices over the same period.

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.

The butter shortage, caused by factors including labor shortages and a decline in milk production, couldn’t come at a worse time. With the holidays and peak baking season approaching, increased demand could make the issue even worse.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says
The York County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 80 dogs on Sunday morning in an operation to...
80 dogs seized in joint animal cruelty investigation in York County

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Community remembers Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting
Community remembers Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting
Charlotte is one step closer to a new transportation center
Charlotte is one step closer to a new transportation center