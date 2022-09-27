Beautiful weather before a First Alert to weekend impacts from Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today along with pleasant afternoon readings in the middle 70s.

Today : Lots of sunshine and pleasantly warm

Late Week : More clouds and cool temperatures

Weekend: First Alert for Hurricane Ian impacts

Lots of sunshine back in the forecast today along with pleasant afternoon readings in the 70s for all neighborhoods east of the mountains (cooler 50s & 60s there). Enjoy! #CLT @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/kxGmkXprPP — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 27, 2022

We’ll see clear skies and cool temperatures again tonight. Most neighborhoods will drop back into the chilly 40s.

High pressure nosing in from the north cools us even further midweek, with a few more clouds Wednesday followed by mostly cloudy skies Thursday and highs both days only about 70 degrees.

A First Alert kicks in starting on Friday and lingers through Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty in exact details of the extended forecast, as the weather we get here in the WBTV viewing area will very much depend on the eventual track of Hurricane Ian and how fast it travels north from Florida.

FIRST ALERT: #Ian now a major #hurricane, but expected to strengthen further after emerging into the Gulf of Mexico later this morning. A Florida landfall near Tampa is forecast for early Thurs, but a slight adjustment to the south is possible. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8NiGyL4p7H — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 27, 2022

At this point, it looks as if the storm will lift north into Georgia on Friday, and so rain will eventually overspread our area. With highs in the 60s, Friday is shaping up to be not only wet but breezy and very cool.

The remnants of Ian are forecast to move up into the Carolinas late Friday night and Saturday, and that appears to be the timeframe when the heaviest rain can be expected. Still, though, showers and thunderstorms will likely linger into Sunday too with highs both days of the weekend in the lower 70s.

The main impacts locally appear to be flash flooding from three, to perhaps as much as six inches of rain and gusty winds of 30+ mph (higher in the mountains). The severe weather threat looks low at this time, but a tornado risk could develop with a shift in the expected track, so stay tuned for further forecast updates.

Rainfall forecast for Florida & the @wbtv_news area through the next week. The vast majority of the rain will come via #HurricaneIan (Florida) and the remnants of #Ian around #CLT over the weekend. Serious flooding concerns could arise. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/4Ttpu6qve2 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 27, 2022

Tropical Update: Hurricane Ian is forecast to intensify over the next 24 hours as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Ian will be a major storm Wednesday and Thursday, making a landfall near Tampa Bay (or a little bit south) late Wednesday night. Torrential rain, up to 20 inches, flash flooding, intense wind gusts and tornadoes are all part of the equation there.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest forecast updates!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.