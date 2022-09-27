Be prepared Friday, Hurricane Ian’s weekend impact expected to begin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue through Thursday, with a First Alert for Friday through Sunday, as multiple rounds of rain showers will move through the Carolinas, as Hurricane Ian approaches the region. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday, as we expect the heaviest rain and highest wind gusts.

Mornings: Upper 40s for the piedmont; upper 30s for mountains.

Afternoon Highs: Near 70 for the piedmont; around 60 degrees for mountains.

First Alert: Local impacts from Ian are expected Friday through Sunday.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Friday through Sunday, with a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. Multiple rounds of heavy rain are possible Friday into Sunday, which could cause localized flooding issues, as 2″ to 6″ of rainfall will be possible.. Gusty winds of 35 mph or higher are possible, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian, is expected to move closer to the Carolinas. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday through Sunday for the piedmont, with weekend high temperatures around 60 degrees for the mountains.

As of 5pm Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a category three hurricane with winds of 120 mph, and a movement to the north at 10 mph. (WBTV)

Hurricane Ian Update:

As of 5 pm Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is a category three hurricane with winds of 120 mph, and a movement to the north at 10 mph. Ian is expected to make landfall as a hurricane between Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida by late Wednesday into early Thursday. As the remnants of Ian approach the Carolinas, we may have gusty winds over 35 mph, along with heavy rainfall that may cause localized flooding issues. At the latest update, tropical storm force winds extend out 140 miles from the center of circulation, and hurricane-force winds extend out 40 miles from the center of circulation.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Make sure you stay updated with the latest track on Hurricane Ian this week on the free WBTV First Alert Weather app for your phone. You can also turn on notifications to receive weather alerts, check the radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest forecast on the go.

You can also get the latest weather forecast on WBTV’s app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.