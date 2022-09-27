App State Police Department to transition to all electric vehicles

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Appalachian State University Police Department announced that its department will be transitioning from gas-powered vehicles to all electric vehicles.

App State’s Office of Sustainability says this transition will save hundreds of thousands of dollars over the lifespan of the vehicles and will reduce the community’s carbon footprint by approximately 145 metric tons annually.

“State and federal funding assistance is being explored, and with Chancellor Everts’ support, we will continue to set the pace for innovation in policing, including fully embracing our community’s ongoing sustainability efforts!” the department wrote.

Also Read: 17 states weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.