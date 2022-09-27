NC DHHS Flu
App State Police Department to transition to all electric vehicles

App State electric vehicles
App State electric vehicles(App State Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Appalachian State University Police Department announced that its department will be transitioning from gas-powered vehicles to all electric vehicles.

App State’s Office of Sustainability says this transition will save hundreds of thousands of dollars over the lifespan of the vehicles and will reduce the community’s carbon footprint by approximately 145 metric tons annually.

“State and federal funding assistance is being explored, and with Chancellor Everts’ support, we will continue to set the pace for innovation in policing, including fully embracing our community’s ongoing sustainability efforts!” the department wrote.

Also Read: 17 states weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate

