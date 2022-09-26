Workweek to start with clear skies and mild temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the passage of a cold front this evening expect mostly clear skies and a cooler start to the workweek.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

Tuesday: Sunny.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild.

We will continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Ian through the coming days, but until it heads for the Gulf Coast, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s.

Precipitation chances over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

More mild, dry conditions can be expected for the start of the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday also look dry but chances for rain will increase for Friday as our area could see impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Ian will continue to move northwest and impact the western half of Cuba with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Have a great start to the week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

