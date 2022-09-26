Tracking Hurricane Ian, and weekend impacts for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with a First Alert for Friday through Sunday, as multiple rounds of rain showers will move through the Carolinas, as Hurricane Ian approaches the region.

Mornings: Around 50 degrees for the piedmont; around 40 degrees for mountains.

Afternoon Highs: 70s for the piedmont; around 60 degrees for mountains.

First Alert: Hurricane Ian brings rain Friday through Sunday for the Carolinas.

TRACKING HURRICANE IAN

Tonight will be clear and cool, with overnight low temperatures around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees in the mountains.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day to be outside with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s around Charlotte, to around 60 degrees in Boone.

Hurricane Ian on Saturday (WBTV)

Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Friday through Sunday, with multiple rounds of heavy rain possible, which could cause localized flooding issues. Gusty winds of 35 mph or higher are possible, as the remnants of what is now Hurricane Ian, is expected to move closer to the Carolinas. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday through Sunday for the piedmont, with weekend high temperatures around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Hurricane Ian Update:

As of 5pm Monday, Hurricane Ian is a category two hurricane with winds of 100 mph, and a movement to the north-northwest at 13 mph. Ian is expected to pass over Cuba into Tuesday, and strengthen to winds of 140 mph by late Tuesday into early Wednesday, as Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. Ian is expected to make landfall as a hurricane near Tampa or the Big Bend area of Florida by late Thursday into early Friday. As the remnants of Ian approaches the Carolinas, we may have gusty winds over 35 mph, along with heavy rainfall that may cause localized flooding issues. At the latest update, tropical storm force winds extend out 115 miles from the center of circulation, and hurricane force winds extend out at 35 miles from the center of circulation.

Make sure you stay updated with the latest track on Hurricane Ian this week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

