Plan of correction issued for senior living home 79-year-old walked out of

Volunteers took part in a search for a 79-year-old woman in Chester County last week. She was...
Volunteers took part in a search for a 79-year-old woman in Chester County last week. She was later found safe.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a plan of correction for the residential care facility a 79-year-old resident walked out of Sept. 13.

According to a report, law enforcement wasn’t immediately notified when staff discovered Judy Pate was missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care Home. Staff didn’t submit an incident report about her disappearance until Sept. 15 – the day she was found – according to the report.

The report also alleges the facility “failed to take precautions for residents with special conditions” and that her individual care plan wasn’t updated properly.

Staff first noticed Pate missing around 11:15 a.m., when they went to get her for lunch. According to the facility’s director, Pate and her roommate had a specific routine where they would eat breakfast and take a nap.

She was accounted for at breakfast but when the roommate woke up, Pate was gone.

Staff discovered Pate left out of a side/back door around 9:15 a.m. and did not call the police until 1 p.m., according to the report. Her family was notified shortly after police were called.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing 79-year-old woman from Chester County found ‘alive and responsive’]

She was found two days later alive and alert about a mile down the road.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

