Nice stretch of autumn weather, but Ian lurks on the horizon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze in the forecast today along with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Today : Lots of sun, breezy and pleasantly warm

Midweek : Sunny skies, but cool temperatures

Late Week: First Alert for Hurricane Ian impacts

Look for clear skies and much cooler temperatures tonight. Charlotte-area low temperatures will be near 50 degrees, but most neighborhoods outside of town will drop back into the chilly 40s.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 70s, just a little bit below the norm for late September.

High pressure nosing in from the north cools us even further midweek, with a few more clouds Wednesday followed by mostly cloudy skies Thursday and highs both days only about 70 degrees.

At a seasonal 81° in #CLT this afternoon, this will very likely be the warmest day of the week. Cool air filtering in from the north will send up to near 70° midweek from by clouds & rain from #Ian knocking @wbtv_news area temps down even more Friday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2A3qd5n4jm — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 26, 2022

A First Alert kicks in starting on Friday. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the extended forecast, as the weather we get here in the WBTV viewing area will very much depend on the eventual track of Hurricane Ian.

At this point, it looks as if the storm will lift north through Georgia Friday, and so rain will likely overspread the area. How much rain, wind and any severe weather potential are still questions that need to be answered. We’ll keep you posted, so check in often for forecast updates.

FIRST ALERT: #Hurricane #Ian will rapidly intensity as it drifts toward western Cuba today. Ian will likely be very strong while pushing up thru the Gulf midweek. The day 5 track error is about 200 miles, so the late-week #CLT impact is still questionable. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/aNLStDzKZF — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 26, 2022

Tropical Update: Hurricane Ian will rapidly intensify today as it approaches the western tip of Cuba. Ian is forecast to strengthen to a major – category 4 – storm midweek and make a landfall along the west coast of Florida Thursday night. Torrential rain, flash flooding and tornadoes are all part of the equation there.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

