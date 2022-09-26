NC DHHS Flu
Huntersville license plate agency reopening after several violations

The license plate office on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers in Huntersville will be able to utilize the services at the local license plate agency after the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut it down earlier this month following several serious violations.

The license plate office on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

When it does, the state DMV says it will run it rather than a third-party contractor. Officials said it will only offer express services, which include vehicle registration renewals, disability placards and 10-day temporary tags.

It’s the first express office in the state.

Residents will no longer be able to do any title work at the agency though. For that, they’ll need to go to Charlotte, Concord or Mooresville.

The state shut down the license plate agency earlier this month because of several violations including:

  • Gross and/or repeated incompetence in the performance of the contract.
  • Mismanagement of DMV equipment or other property.
  • Incorrect performance of vehicle transactions that result in an adverse impact on DMV’s processes and require effort on DMV’s part to correct.
  • Incorrect performance of vehicle transactions that result in an adverse impact on the general public.

This office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Sept. 26.

For more information, visit the state DMV website.

