Eighth-grade student arrested after threat against Charlotte middle school posted to Instagram, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An eighth-grade student was arrested after making a threat against a Charlotte middle school, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the school resource officer at Southwest Middle School was alerted by school staff of a mass shooting threat on Instagram on Sept. 19.

Officers said they tracked the account to an eighth-grade student. While speaking to the juvenile at their home, the student admitted to making the threat and a juvenile arrest was made, according to the CMPD.

Law enforcement said they did not locate any weapons in the home. Officers also spoke to another student who shared an additional post that could be perceived as a threat, according to the CMPD.

The second student was not charged.

School administrators will determine any discipline for the two students.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.