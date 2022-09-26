Dry, mild and pleasant the next few days before potential impacts from Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant and quiet weather is in the forecast through midweek with big changes coming starting Friday with all eyes on Hurricane Ian.

Today: Sunny and warm

Next Few Days: Dry, mild and pleasant

First Alert Friday – Weekend: Tracking Hurricane Ian

A cold front has passed through the region leaving behind clear, sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for today. High temperatures will barely reach the lower 80s with overnight lows dropping near 50 degrees.

The next few days will feature plenty of sunshine, dry weather, and a cooling trend. High temperatures for Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of Florida, the outer rain bands will begin to impact our area Friday with ongoing showers and storms into Sunday. The long-range track of Ian remains uncertain as of now. If Ian has a more westerly track, this will bring the greatest risk our way including flash flooding, gusty winds, and tornadoes. If Ian tracks more easterly, heavy rain and gusty winds would be the primary concerns. Stay tuned for updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the next few days!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.