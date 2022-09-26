NC DHHS Flu
City leaders start process to rename bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer

Ofc. Mia Goodwin was at the scene of a crash last December when authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer struck Goodwin, killing her.
Mia Goodwin had recently returned from maternity leave days before she was helping direct traffic at the scene of a crash on I-85 on Dec. 21, 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff and Sharonne Hayes
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are starting the process of renaming a bridge for a fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer.

Ofc. Mia Goodwin was at the scene of a crash last December when authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer struck Goodwin, killing her.

The Charlotte City Council is expected to pass a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to rename the bridge at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Interstate 85 the Officer Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge.

It’s one of the steps needed in the process.

Goodwin had recently returned from maternity leave days before she was helping direct traffic at the scene of a crash on I-85 on Dec. 22, 2021.

According to law enforcement, the driver of a tractor trailer struck Goodwin and three other officers.

Goodwin, a mother of three who was married to a Charlotte firefighter, died the next day.

The driver faces several charges in connection with the crash.

Goodwin was a six-year veteran of the department and the first female CMPD officer killed in the line of duty.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings is set to be at Monday night’s city council meeting to speak in support of the resolution to rename the bridge for Goodwin.

