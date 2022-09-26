Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian.

According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29.

Additionally, all CMS junior varsity football games will be moved to Monday, Oct. 3.

The impacts from Ian could include torrential rain, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Cabarrus County Schools and Union County Public Schools are also looking at moving their athletic events, but no schedule changes have been finalized yet.

