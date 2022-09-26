NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian

The impacts from Ian could include torrential rain, flash flooding and tornadoes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian.

According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29.

Additionally, all CMS junior varsity football games will be moved to Monday, Oct. 3.

The impacts from Ian could include torrential rain, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Cabarrus County Schools and Union County Public Schools are also looking at moving their athletic events, but no schedule changes have been finalized yet.

Download the WBTV First Alert Weather app for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday.
One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say
The girl was visiting relatives when the shooting happened.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Lancaster County drive-by shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
Pyne clicks as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina
Hough defeats Chambers 16-7
Hough defeats Chambers 16-7
East Lincoln defeats Statesville 28-7
East Lincoln defeats Statesville 28-7
South Point defeats Hunter Huss 35-7
South Point defeats Hunter Huss 35-7