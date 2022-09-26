Charlotte gas prices fall more than 3 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 3.3 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.34 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the 154th straight week of declines.

The price is 2 cents higher than the previous nine-year high of $3.32 a gallon on Sept. 26, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 43.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.02 per gallon as of Sept. 25 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of $1.57 per gallon.

The price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.88 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.31, down 2.2 cents from last week’s $3.33 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states - and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out. In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption. As a precaution, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country.”

