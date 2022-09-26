NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!

Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.

At first he thought the pup was dirty, but after scrubbing and trying to clean the pup, he realized the coloring was permanent.

According to CNN, the rare phenomenon is thought to happen when light-colored puppies come in contact with biliverdin, a green pigment found in bile.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday.
One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Pink Energu's office in Mooresville had the doors locked and a sign asking employees to enter...
Pink Energy closes, WBTV answers what customers should do next
Ralph Hammond and his family.
‘He touched so many people:’ Charlotte family pleads for justice after father, football coach is killed over the weekend
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
Residents react to 15-year-old girl being killed in Lancaster drive-by
Residents react to 15-year-old girl being killed in Lancaster drive-by
Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting