NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Tracking Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is projected to reach Category 4 strength by Tuesday.
Tropical Storm Ian model
Tropical Storm Ian model(WBTV First Alert Weather)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is trending farther west.

That’s not good because the hurricane would be less likely to move over western Cuba (interacting with land to slightly weaken).

It would also have more time to intensify over the warm waters (fuel for the storm) of the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has it now reaching Category 4 strength in the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday.

Bottom Line: Everyone along the Gulf coast and east coast should prepare for this storm.

We have a long way to go, stay tuned...more updates to come.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
The school district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the...
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
James and John Woodson, 27, were both killed, along with a passenger in another vehicle.
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
A homicide investigation is happening near the Haven at Rivergate apartment complex in...
Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex, homicide investigation underway
Former President Donald Trump's super PAC is facing scrutiny for possibly using election fraud...
Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington

Latest News

Futurecast
Slight rain chances return Sunday before another dry workweek
Plenty of sunshine throughout the region today.
The weekend looks warm and dry, isolated showers in the mountains
Saturday morning weather update
Pleasant start to the fall season