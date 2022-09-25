Tracking Tropical Storm Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is trending farther west.

That’s not good because the hurricane would be less likely to move over western Cuba (interacting with land to slightly weaken).

It would also have more time to intensify over the warm waters (fuel for the storm) of the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has it now reaching Category 4 strength in the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday.

Bottom Line: Everyone along the Gulf coast and east coast should prepare for this storm.

We have a long way to go, stay tuned...more updates to come.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.