NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say

The fatal incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport.
One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday.
One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County, officials confirmed.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport.

Officials said Skydive Carolina was the company involved in the incident.

Authorities are investigating the situation.

According to previous WBTV reports, Saturday’s death marks at least the eighth involving Skydive Carolina in the past 11 years.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: ‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
The school district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the...
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
James and John Woodson, 27, were both killed, along with a passenger in another vehicle.
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
A homicide investigation is happening near the Haven at Rivergate apartment complex in...
Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex, homicide investigation underway
Former President Donald Trump's super PAC is facing scrutiny for possibly using election fraud...
Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington

Latest News

According to the university, UNCC dispatch received a 911 call about a person with a knife...
UNC Charlotte pens letter regarding incident involving article of faith
Plane crash at Downtown Greenville Airport
No injuries reported after plane crashes at downtown airport
Who says tailgating can't be healthy?
Chef Lady Ren has a healthy twist on football tailgating eats
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Licensed counselor Felice Hightower discusses Suicide Prevention Awareness Month