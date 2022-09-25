Charlotte businesses are working to help make the 2022 Presidents Cup a success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Presidents Cup wraps up Day 3 in Charlotte, we largely have our local businesses to thank.

Charlotte-based businesses like Paschal Events and American Furniture Rental have helped make the international event possible.

“That’s what we’re here for, to represent our Southern Hospitality,” Bryan Paschal, the CEO of Paschal Events, said.

The company was hired to help with corporate clients and transportation. Paschal said they have over 300 local employees running the show.

“We’re trying to support local as much as we can with all of our staffing,” he said. “It’s been a very rewarding experience.”

Meanwhile, Aundrea Hopkins, a representative with American Furniture Rental, said they have tens of thousands of fans covered on where to lounge at Quail Hollow Club.

“[We provide] sofas, chairs...bars, stools, a lot of the drink rail where everyone is sitting and watching on the course,” she said.

She said with work on the project starting three years ago, it’s incredible to now see the fruits of their labor.

“I’ve been looking on Instagram and seeing friends that are out there and they’re sending me pictures...’Aundrea look, here’s your furniture!’ So it is really cool to kind of see all of that out there in Charlotte,” Hopkins said.

Related: Presidents Cup proves Charlotte is golf country

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.