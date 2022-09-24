The weekend looks warm and dry, isolated showers in the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few isolated showers will be possible in the mountains today otherwise this weekend looks warm and dry.

• Today: Plenty of sunshine, mild. Few showers in the mountains.

• Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.

The weekend will be warm and dry, with scattered showers in the mountains. (WBTV)

After a cool start to the morning, the balance of this Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to 70 degrees in the mountains; expect highs in the upper 70s across the piedmont. Tonight, will be mostly clear but not as cool with lows in the 50s.

Most of Sunday looks mostly sunny but as another cold front moves through the Carolinas, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers especially in the mountains and foothills. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

More mild, dry conditions can be expected for the start of the work week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday also look dry but chances for rain will increase for Friday as our area could see impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane over the next 2 days over the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane conditions will be possible in the Cayman Islands and western Cuba Sunday through Monday.

Elissia Wilson

