UNC Charlotte pens letter regarding incident involving article of faith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The chancellor of UNC Charlotte penned a letter on Friday after an incident occurred on campus earlier in the week involving a Sikh article of faith.

According to the university, UNCC dispatch received a 911 call about a person with a knife inside a building on Thursday.

Officers responded to the Student Union and engaged the person in question.

While officers were interacting with the person, he was placed in handcuffs while police took possession of the object that prompted the response. UNCC says that once the object was taken from the person, the handcuffs were taken off.

The university says that further investigation into the situation revealed that the object was a kirpan, which is a Sikh article of faith.

The letter went on, in part, to say the following:

“State law and University policy prohibit the possession of a knife or other edged instruments on campus, but we will use this as a learning opportunity by engaging in constructive dialogue with Sikh students and employees. Together, we are confident we can find reasonable measures and educational opportunities that both protect the safety of our campus and the religious practices of our community members.

Our diversity makes us a better, richer, more successful community. We want every Niner to feel welcomed, supported and safe. We apologize that is not what this young man felt in our union yesterday. We are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again.”

The letter can be read in its entirety here.

UNCC Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber and the school’s Chief Diversity Officer, Brandon Wolfe, signed the letter.

Related: ESPN statistician, UNC Charlotte professor working to increase diversity in sports analytics

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.