Slight rain chances return Sunday before another dry workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak cold front will push through the Carolinas on Sunday and bring a chance for a few showers. After Sunday, more mild and pleasant conditions can be expected through most of next week.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

A big question mark remains on where Tropical Storm Ian will head after exiting the Caribbean but for now, we’ll will keep First Alerts in place on Friday and next Saturday for the potential for rainfall and other impacts from this system.

In the meantime, tonight looks partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the 50s.

As the cold front approaches our area on Sunday, a few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible mainly in the mountains and foothills. Some isolated showers cannot be ruled out across the piedmont, but most locations will get a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

Highs on Sunday will be slightly warmer, ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

More mild, dry conditions can be expected for the start of the workweek.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday also look dry but chances for rain will increase for Friday as our area could see impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Ian is becoming more organized in the Caribbean Sea and as the system moves farther west, it is forecast to go through a rapid intensification. Tropical Storm watches have been issued for Jamaica. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Cayman Islands.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

