No injuries reported after plane crashes at downtown airport

Plane crash at Downtown Greenville Airport
Plane crash at Downtown Greenville Airport(City of Greenville)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Downtown Airport officials confirmed that a minor plane crash shut down parts of the runway on Saturday morning.

Officials said the crash happened at around 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, the plane’s landing gear failed because of an error by the pilot.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the incident. One of the airport’s runways is temporarily shut down as a precaution while they clear the crash.

The City of Greenville released a photo of the crash on Twitter.

