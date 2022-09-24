No injuries reported after plane crashes at downtown airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Downtown Airport officials confirmed that a minor plane crash shut down parts of the runway on Saturday morning.

Officials said the crash happened at around 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, the plane’s landing gear failed because of an error by the pilot.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the incident. One of the airport’s runways is temporarily shut down as a precaution while they clear the crash.

The City of Greenville released a photo of the crash on Twitter.

Greenville firefighters responded to the downtown airport for a single engine plane that made a hard landing. There are no injuries. The FAA has been notified. A crane will be brought in to remove the plane. pic.twitter.com/Ddl6ODEfK1 — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) September 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.