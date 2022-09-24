NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

James Madison shuts out Appalachian State in 2nd half in win

JMU football prepares for "tremendous challenge" against App State
JMU football prepares for "tremendous challenge" against App State(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Todd Centeio accounted for three touchdowns and James Madison scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to beat Appalachian State 32-28 on Saturday.

Centeio scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. that pulled James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) to 28-25 early in the fourth.

Kaelon Black’s 4-yard touchdown run for the Dukes capped the scoring with 10:36 remaining. Appalachian State’s (2-2, 1-1) final drive stalled at its 42 when Chase Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 with 49 seconds left.

Centeio was 16-of-28 passing for 204 yards with another 88 yards rushing on 18 carries. Black finished with 85 yards on the ground. The duo connected on a 23-yard TD pass just before halftime.

Brice threw for 235 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns. Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel each added a pair of short-yardage scoring runs in the second as the Mountaineers built a 28-10 halftime lead.

James Madison had a come-from-behind, 35-32 win on Sept. 20, 2008 when the teams last met.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

The school district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the...
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
James and John Woodson, 27, were both killed, along with a passenger in another vehicle.
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
A homicide investigation is happening near the Haven at Rivergate apartment complex in...
Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex, homicide investigation underway
Former President Donald Trump's super PAC is facing scrutiny for possibly using election fraud...
Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington

Latest News

Georgia's Jackson Meeks (9) leads the Bulldogs onto the field for an NCAA college football game...
No. 1 Georgia could be falling after 39-22 win over Kent St
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college...
Daniels leads Kansas over Duke 35-27, goes to 4-0
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass as Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis...
No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT