New policy requires ID, chaperones for kids under 18 to get into Scarowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scarowinds now requires an ID for entry and an adult chaperone if you are under 18 years old.

Carowinds told WBTV they put the new rules in place Friday night.

A chaperone needs to be 21 years old and can take no more than four kids into the park.

The new rules come after rumors of a shooting led to chaos last weekend.

Carowinds and law enforcement later dispelled the rumors. Carowinds said it was an “unruly” group of kids that caused the panic.

“It should’ve happened a long time ago. A long time ago,” said Kaitlyn Perry, a former Carowinds employee who quit after last weekend.

“Kids under 18 tend to, I don’t want to call it reckless activity, but it’s a lot of unseen and unheard things that happen that parents don’t know about,” explained Adrienna Tensley, who brought her child to Carowinds Friday.

“They can keep their kids in line and they’re in charge of their kids and if disciplinary actions need to be taken, they’re the ones to do it,” added another mother, Ashley Duncan.

Scarowinds hopes chaperones, along with its security guards, video cameras, and a no re-entry and no bags rule, will keep its park safe.

