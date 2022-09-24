CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte after a person was shot and killed.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 12000 Deaton Hill Drive, which is in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released that person’s identity.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.