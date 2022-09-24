NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

The incident happened in the Highland Park neighborhood.
The incident happened on Deaton Hill Drive in the Highland Park neighborhood.
The incident happened on Deaton Hill Drive in the Highland Park neighborhood.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte after a person was shot and killed.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 12000 Deaton Hill Drive, which is in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Once at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released that person’s identity.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

