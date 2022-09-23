NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

White House announced $1.5 billion to help with substance abuse

The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5...
The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The White House is taking steps it said it hopes will help combat the country’s drug problem.

Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse. The grants will be used to fund prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services.

Just over $100 million is earmarked for expansion in rural communities.

The Biden administration is also planning to host a National Recovery Month Summit that will celebrate those who are recovering from substance abuse.

Officials said the U.S. has seen 108,000 fatal drug overdoses over the past 12 months. That breaks down to one death every five minutes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and John Woodson, 27, were both killed, along with a passenger in another vehicle.
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Nicholas Benton Wingler, 22, was charged.
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and...
Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled
Students at Northwest Cabarrus High School gathered in the bleachers after the building was...
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say

Latest News

USPS suspends deliveries to an OHIO neighborhood after a dog attack.
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog
Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet
A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.
Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts
Mooresville soccer team
Mooresville HS soccer team holds ‘Pink Out’ in support of player’s mom battling breast cancer
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70