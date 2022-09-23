Voting in Rowan County? Here’s what you need to know

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Board of Elections: The General Elections for “Federal, State, and County Offices” will be held on November 8, 2022, along with the following Election: ❖ Town of Rockwell Mixed Beverage Election

-All residents of the Town of Rockwell registered with the Rowan County Board of Elections are eligible to vote in the Mixed Beverage Election.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Election Day polling location for Precinct 07 Cleveland has changed from Rowan Public Library, West Branch – 201 School Street, Cleveland, NC 27013 to Cleveland Town Hall – 302 E. Main Street., Cleveland, NC 27013.

Precinct 19A Landis – South Branch, Rowan Public Library will have a detour due to bridge construction. See website for maps and information: https://www.rowancountync.gov/Elections

Rowan County residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the General Elections must register by October 14, 2022.

Voters must register, make name, address, or political party affiliation changes by October 14, 2022.

All qualified voters may vote in the Election.

Voter registration forms are available at the Board of Elections office or at any Rowan Public Library. You may also print a registration form from our website - https://www.rowancountync.gov/Elections. These forms must be postmarked no later than October 14, 2022 to be a valid application to register for the General Election.

Absentee ballot request forms may be obtained at the board of elections office, or by visiting https://www.rowancountync.gov/Elections. A voter may also fill out an absentee ballot request form at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. Completed absentee ballot request forms must be received by the Board of Elections no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The board will meet if needed to approve and count absentee ballots and take care of other necessary business on the dates and times below: Tuesday, October 4, 2022 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 25 2022 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 2:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots will be counted beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 11:00 a.m.

The Board will Canvass the Election Results Same-day registration is available during the one-stop early voting period.

Persons wishing to register and vote after the October 14, 2022 registration deadline may appear in person at a one-stop early voting site, complete the voter registration application form, and provide proof of residence by presenting a valid document showing current name and address.

One-stop early voting will be available beginning Thursday, October 20, 2022 through Saturday, November 5, 2022. The final day for voting this method is Saturday, November 5, 2022.

LISTED BELOW ARE THE ONE-STOP EARLY VOTING SITES:

-Rowan County Board of Elections – 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd., West, Salisbury, NC 28147

-Rockwell American Legion Building – 8580 US Hwy 52, Rockwell, NC 28138

-South Branch, Rowan Public Library - 920 Kimball Road, China Grove, NC 28023

-South Branch, Rowan Public Library will have a detour due to bridge construction. See website for maps and information: https://www.rowancountync.gov/Elections

Voting will begin at all locations on Thursday, October 20, 2022

Voting will end at all locations on Saturday, November 5, 2022 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 22nd and November 5th 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 23rd (Closed Saturday and Sunday, October 29th and 30th)

Any questions may be answered by calling the Board of Elections office at 704-216-8140 or emailing rowan.boe@rowancountync.gov.

