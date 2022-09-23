Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man once deemed a serial rapist has officially been charged in connection with two sexual assaults that happened in Lincoln County this year, authorities said.

Michael Shinn was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them.

Related: Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville, police say

Mooresville Police said at the time they believed there could be more victims out there.

On Thursday, detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Shinn in connection with two sexual assaults.

According to authorities, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy spoke to a 29-year-old woman who said she met Shinn online and agreed to go out with him.

He then picked her up for their date on March 26 and allegedly sexually assaulted her inside her vehicle.

The woman said she was afraid to speak up at the time.

Another Lincoln County woman, 22, saw the news release about Shinn’s previous arrest and filed a report with the sheriff’s office, claiming she also met the suspect online and agreed to go out with him, and was sexually assaulted in her car by him on Jan. 29, a news release said.

On. Sept. 19, warrants charging Shinn with two counts of first-degree forcible sex offense and two counts of second-degree kidnapping were drawn up, authorities said.

The warrants were served on Shinn, who is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center. He was given an additional $500,000 secured bond, the release stated.

Investigators believe there could be similar cases involving Shinn in other states, as far away as California.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.