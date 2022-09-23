NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rowan Chamber hosts Disney Institute in Kannapolis

More than 120 businesses participate
Rowan Chamber Disney Institute (left to right) Chair Jessica Vess (Crosby Scholars), Speaker...
Rowan Chamber Disney Institute (left to right) Chair Jessica Vess (Crosby Scholars), Speaker Maurizio Landi (Disney Institute), Julianna Alley (Disney Institute), and Sponsor Kristen Trexler (Novant Health).(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 120 business and community leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement on Thurs., Sept. 22, at The Laureate Center in Kannapolis. The Disney Institute was presented by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce with title sponsors: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the City of Kannapolis.

“The Rowan Chamber last hosted the Disney Institute program in May 2019, and we were pleased to bring them back for this employee retention and talent attraction workshop,” said Jessica Vess, Rowan Chamber Disney Event Chair (Crosby Scholars).

Kristen Trexler with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center said, “It was truly an amazing day learning about Disney’s approach to employee engagement and I look forward to applying these lessons in my professional and personal life.

This one-day event helped area professionals understand how to create an engaged workforce, the power of leadership values, they discovered how to create a thriving culture and foster staff engagement through the critical process of employee selection, training, communication. and care. Participants gained an awareness of the systems and processes that help them ensure employee confidence, select the “right fit” talent, develop successful onboarding, and empower employees.

The day-long Disney Institute training used business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

For more information about future Rowan Chamber events, call: 704-633-4221, email: info@rowanchamber.com, or visit: www.rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and John Woodson, 27, were both killed, along with a passenger in another vehicle.
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
The school district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the...
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
Nicholas Benton Wingler, 22, was charged.
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and...
Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled

Latest News

This year, Manufacturing Week events will kick off on Friday, October 7 and will run the entire...
Companies invited to participate in Manufacturing Day events this October
Students in the Career Technical Education (CTE) department from Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS)...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Career & Technical Education students build with Habitat for Humanity
Dorney most recently served as Director of The Blues Foundation’s Blues Hall of Fame Museum.
Explore Cabarrus welcomes Nick Dorney as Visitor Services Manager
Rowan Chamber Campaign Top Producer Dr. Christine Lynn (Catawba College) and Chamber President...
Rowan Chamber announces success of latest campaign