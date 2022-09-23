Rowan Chamber hosts Disney Institute in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 120 business and community leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement on Thurs., Sept. 22, at The Laureate Center in Kannapolis. The Disney Institute was presented by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce with title sponsors: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the City of Kannapolis.

“The Rowan Chamber last hosted the Disney Institute program in May 2019, and we were pleased to bring them back for this employee retention and talent attraction workshop,” said Jessica Vess, Rowan Chamber Disney Event Chair (Crosby Scholars).

Kristen Trexler with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center said, “It was truly an amazing day learning about Disney’s approach to employee engagement and I look forward to applying these lessons in my professional and personal life.

This one-day event helped area professionals understand how to create an engaged workforce, the power of leadership values, they discovered how to create a thriving culture and foster staff engagement through the critical process of employee selection, training, communication. and care. Participants gained an awareness of the systems and processes that help them ensure employee confidence, select the “right fit” talent, develop successful onboarding, and empower employees.

The day-long Disney Institute training used business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

For more information about future Rowan Chamber events, call: 704-633-4221, email: info@rowanchamber.com, or visit: www.rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.