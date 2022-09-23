Retired NYPD officer and restaurant employees help save woman from car in Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good Samaritans in Mooresville are being hailed as heroes after they pulled a woman from a sinking car in Lake Norman on Wednesday.

Mooresville Fire and Rescue tell WBTV a car drove off Williamson Road into the lake around 3 pm, prompting action from employees and customers at a nearby restaurant.

The people deemed heroes tell WBTV it’s something anyone would have done.

“I thought it was the right thing to do,” said Mackenzie Heckle, an employee at Eddie’s on Lake Norman.

Previous Coverage: Retired NYPD officer saves person that drove into Lake Norman

Mark Mistretta, a retired NYPD Officer said, “you would hope someone would do that for you or somebody else you have in your family.”

That’s the reaction of good Samaritans who jumped into the waters of Lake Norman to save a woman.

“I heard a loud crash sound from a car and two people had stood up and yelled there’s a car that went into the lake, into the water,” said Mistretta.

At that moment, two employees from Eddie’s on the lake ran over to help.

Heckle said, “the water was just all the way up to her chin, I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Mistretta, a retired NYPD officer was right behind them ready to help.

“To me, it wasn’t a question of was I going to help, it was just how quick I could get in there and help,” said Mistretta.

With his expertise of being an officer and the help of the ladies, and a boater, they pulled the woman to safety.

“And then the community went to the dock and helped us pull her out of the water, and then a boater helped, so it was a collective, neighborly rescue,” said Mistretta.

First responders say without their action, this incident could have ended bad.

“It’s nice that we still have those people in the community that are willing to make that sacrifice, that are willing to put themselves at risk to help one another, it’s not something that’s widespread these days but it’s nice to know it still exist in our community,” said Chris Thompson, the Battalion Chief for Mooresville Fire and Rescue.

All involved in rescue are wishing the best for the victim.

“I hope she’s doing okay, I hope she’s doing well,” said Heckle.

Town officials tell WBTV they are looking at ways to honor the group of heroes who jumped in to save this woman’s life.

