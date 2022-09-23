NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

4 die in domestic disturbance where house caught fire

A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded inside. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Four people are dead after what police say was a domestic incident in which gunfire could be heard and the house where the suspect fled caught fire.

The incident occurred in the Chicago suburb of Oak Forest on Friday morning.

Police say when they responded to the call, they found three people with gunshot wounds outside the house.

The victims were rushed to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

A person believed to be the suspect went into the house, which caught fire.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police found the body of the suspect.

No information has been released about any of those who died or how the person in the house died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and John Woodson, 27, were both killed, along with a passenger in another vehicle.
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Nicholas Benton Wingler, 22, was charged.
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and...
Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled
Students at Northwest Cabarrus High School gathered in the bleachers after the building was...
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say

Latest News

Former Presidents Bush Jr. and Clinton attend Presidents Cup in Charlotte
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour
Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed Thursday in a construction site...
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy