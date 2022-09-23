Perfect weather for the first full day of fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around on this first full day of fall, and afternoon readings will only get back to the middle 70s Friday, about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday!
- Sunshine and cooler 70s today
- Clear skies, chilly 40s for most tonight
- Long-range First Alert late next week
Skies will be clear, and it will be chilly tonight with lows dipping back to the 40s in most neighborhoods.
Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s are forecast for Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will be a little warmer, with highs in the lower 80s and there’s a small – maybe 20% - chance for a late-day shower. Most of next week will feature sunshine with pleasant high temperatures near 80 degrees Monday followed by 70s for the rest of the week.
Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona is still a major hurricane early this morning, barreling through the north Atlantic. Fiona will lose some tropical characteristics over the colder waters there today but still make a direct hit, with hurricane conditions, on the Canadian Maritimes tonight and Saturday.
Fiona will remain well offshore of the U.S. east coast. However, there will be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches through the end of the weekend. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards.
A new tropical depression formed early this morning in the southern Caribbean Sea, where it will slowly strengthen over the weekend. By early next week, the storm will likely have grown to become Hurricane Hermine before crossing Cuba on Monday and Florida at midweek. There is very low confidence in where any potential storm might wind up after that time, but there some model guidance also suggests whatever does form could potentially impact the Carolinas next Friday and Saturday, so a very early First Alert has been posted. Stay tuned for further updates, as this forecast is highly subject to adjustments.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
