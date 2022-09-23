NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Perfect weather for the first full day of fall

Skies will be clear, and it will be chilly tonight with lows dipping back to the 40s in most neighborhoods.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around on this first full day of fall, and afternoon readings will only get back to the middle 70s Friday, about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday!

  • Sunshine and cooler 70s today
  • Clear skies, chilly 40s for most tonight
  • Long-range First Alert late next week

Skies will be clear, and it will be chilly tonight with lows dipping back to the 40s in most neighborhoods.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s are forecast for Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a little warmer, with highs in the lower 80s and there’s a small – maybe 20% - chance for a late-day shower. Most of next week will feature sunshine with pleasant high temperatures near 80 degrees Monday followed by 70s for the rest of the week.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona is still a major hurricane early this morning, barreling through the north Atlantic. Fiona will lose some tropical characteristics over the colder waters there today but still make a direct hit, with hurricane conditions, on the Canadian Maritimes tonight and Saturday.

Fiona will remain well offshore of the U.S. east coast. However, there will be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches through the end of the weekend. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards.

A new tropical depression formed early this morning in the southern Caribbean Sea, where it will slowly strengthen over the weekend. By early next week, the storm will likely have grown to become Hurricane Hermine before crossing Cuba on Monday and Florida at midweek. There is very low confidence in where any potential storm might wind up after that time, but there some model guidance also suggests whatever does form could potentially impact the Carolinas next Friday and Saturday, so a very early First Alert has been posted. Stay tuned for further updates, as this forecast is highly subject to adjustments.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James and John Woodson, 27, were both killed, along with a passenger in another vehicle.
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
Brently Treadwell
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Nicholas Benton Wingler, 22, was charged.
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and...
Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled
Students at Northwest Cabarrus High School gathered in the bleachers after the building was...
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say

Latest News

Perfect weather for the first full day of fall
Fall-like temperatures heading our way over next few days
Fall-like temperatures heading our way over next few days
It will be in the low 50s tonight.
Fall finally arrived and it’ll be noticed in the temperatures
After an unseasonably hot start to fall, a cold front will bring big changes to the Carolinas.
Fall cold front to bring big changes to the Carolinas