Perfect weather for the first full day of fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around on this first full day of fall, and afternoon readings will only get back to the middle 70s Friday, about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday!

Skies will be clear, and it will be chilly tonight with lows dipping back to the 40s in most neighborhoods.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s are forecast for Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a little warmer, with highs in the lower 80s and there’s a small – maybe 20% - chance for a late-day shower. Most of next week will feature sunshine with pleasant high temperatures near 80 degrees Monday followed by 70s for the rest of the week.

FIRST ALERT: There's very little chance for rain around #CLT or the @WBTV_News over the next 7 days, but rain from what will eventually be #Hurricane #Hermine could make a run our way NEXT Friday & Saturday. Subject to change, but giving you a "heads up". #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/JW4KzlMhls — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 23, 2022

Tropical Update: Hurricane Fiona is still a major hurricane early this morning, barreling through the north Atlantic. Fiona will lose some tropical characteristics over the colder waters there today but still make a direct hit, with hurricane conditions, on the Canadian Maritimes tonight and Saturday.

FIRST ALERT: Here's the latest #Hurricane #Fiona track. The storm will spread out & lose some tropical characteristics today, but still bring 100 mph winds, heavy rain & large breaking waves to Atlantic Canada. #CLT @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lRZWAMuYRs — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 23, 2022

Fiona will remain well offshore of the U.S. east coast. However, there will be large swells, rough surf and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches through the end of the weekend. Beachgoers will need to pay close attention to local warnings. Swimmers are urged to swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards.

A new tropical depression formed early this morning in the southern Caribbean Sea, where it will slowly strengthen over the weekend. By early next week, the storm will likely have grown to become Hurricane Hermine before crossing Cuba on Monday and Florida at midweek. There is very low confidence in where any potential storm might wind up after that time, but there some model guidance also suggests whatever does form could potentially impact the Carolinas next Friday and Saturday, so a very early First Alert has been posted. Stay tuned for further updates, as this forecast is highly subject to adjustments.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression #9 will soon become Tropical Storm #Hermine over the weekend before intensifying to #hurricane strength early next week. After a likely Florida landfall midweek, we'll have to keep an eye ot it for any Carolina impacts. #CLT #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lw1gVNpQtV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 23, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

